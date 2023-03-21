Alternative grape varieties find happy home in Aussie wine regions

Australia has experienced a huge growth in the plantings of non-mainstream grape varieties in the past 20 years, and that's been engendered in no small way by the Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show (AAVWS) in Mildura.
The show's genesis was in 1999 when Mildura celebrity chef Stefano de Pieri, vigneron and Chalmers nursery vineyard chief Bruce Chalmers and plant scientist Rod Bonfiglioli organised a sangiovese judging that attracted 60 entries and the next year expanded to take in all Italian varieties.
In 2001 it became the AAVWS with 120 entries received and at the 21st anniversary 2022 event there were 800. This year's program will include a show entries wine tasting and the awarding of an alternative varieties fellowship to a wine professional. This year, a book marking the event's 21st anniversary will be published by 2005-2011 chief judge Max Allen.
Continuing the alternative varieties theme, today we have a D to F instalment of my occasional, A to Z Food and Wine series.
Durif is a cross of an ancient shiraz clone with the obscure peloursin created in the 1880s by French University of Montpellier botanist Franois Durif. The variety was introduced to Australia in the 1890s by viticultural pioneer Francis de Castella, grandfather of Australian marathon great Robert de Castella. Riverina-based Nugan Estate is one of the best producers of durif and the variety was a favourite of its former chief Ken Nugan who died suddenly from cancer in 1986. He was succeeded as CEO by his wife Michelle, who planted durif in his honour in the Hanwood Manuka Grove vineyard.
Mourvedre mataro, esparte and, in Spain, monastrell are all names that apply to this variety. Esparte was the name used on well-remembered Seppelt Bin BW5 Hermitage-Esparte reds in the 1960s.
Now that name is seldom used, and the variety is officially designated mourvedre, although many South Australian producers insist on calling it mataro. If you're after a good 100 per cent mourvedre, the Taltarni 2021 Mourvedre, reviewed below, is excellent value at $28.
Fiano is a grape native to south-west Italy's Campania Region and is successfully grown in many Australian wine regions.
The charming 6.5-hectare Greenway vineyard is a fine Hunter boutique fiano maker with the current-release zippy 2021 Fiano Bubbles, reviewed below, and the $36 Greenway Wines 2019 Favoloso Fiano.
WITH 14% alcohol and inky purple hues, this good-value Nugan Estate 2018 Manuka Grove Durif has briar aromas and plush black currant front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows plum, bramble jelly and savoury oak and the finish spearminty tannins. It's at nuganestate.com.au and the Wilbriggie cellar.
PRICE: $25.
FOOD MATCH: honey and soy glazed pork fillet.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
FROM Victoria's cool-climate Pyrenees Region, the Taltarni 2021 Mourvedre has 13% alcohol, bright garnet hues and spicy blackberry front-palate flavour. Maraschino cherry, rhubarb, mint and cedary oak display on the middle palate and chalky tannins play at the finish. At taltarni.com.au and the Moonambel winery.
PRICE: $28.
FOOD MATCH: veal stroganoff.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
SOMETHING new in sparklers - a fiano-based fizz. The Greenway Wines 2021 Fiano Bubbles is green-tinted straw and has a medium bead and jasmine scents. The front plate shows gooseberry flavour, the middle kiwifruit, apple peel and biscuity elements and a flinty acid finish. At the greenwaywines.com.au and the Broke cellar.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: drink now.
RATING: 4.5 stars
