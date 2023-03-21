Alternative grape varieties find happy home in Aussie wine regions

Durif is a cross of an ancient shiraz clone with the obscure peloursin created in the 1880s by French University of Montpellier botanist Franois Durif. The variety was introduced to Australia in the 1890s by viticultural pioneer Francis de Castella, grandfather of Australian marathon great Robert de Castella. Riverina-based Nugan Estate is one of the best producers of durif and the variety was a favourite of its former chief Ken Nugan who died suddenly from cancer in 1986. He was succeeded as CEO by his wife Michelle, who planted durif in his honour in the Hanwood Manuka Grove vineyard.