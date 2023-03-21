Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Lake Macquarie purple e-bikes: community survey on future of Beam e-bikes as 12-month trial comes to a close

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Beam e-bike resting on a give way sign along on the corner of Creek Reserve Road and T C Frith Avenue Boolaroo across from Bunnings.

THE future of Lake Macquarie's purple e-bikes is on the line as the council decides whether to continue the 12-month trial beyond June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.