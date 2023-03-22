Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes Thursday March 23 2023

By Letters to the Editor
March 23 2023 - 4:30am
John Sattler at the unveiling of a grandstand named in his honour at Kurri Kurri Sportsground in 2012. Mr Sattler died this week aged 80. Picture by Peter Stoop

ON Sunday November 12 in 2000, my wife and I, both Newcastle Knights supporters, drove to Sydney to give support to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who were once again returning and playing in the NRL. We walked into Sydney Town Hall and were lucky to join in with people like George Piggins, Frank Hyde, Andrew Denton, Jack Gibson and, of course, John Sattler ('Legend of the game', Newcastle Herald 21/3).

