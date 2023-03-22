NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is trying hard to woo the low income earning parents of school aged kids of NSW with his Kids Education Fund at the forthcoming election with a scheme he has borrowed from Canada. It was considered to be a total failure there, in that low income families were at a disadvantage, but the 20 per cent of parents who are in high income bracket families and also have their children in private or church schools are the ultimate beneficiaries. Mr Perrottet has children who obviously will attend church schools because of his professed beliefs, so he is the type in the box seat to take advantage of the scheme although he has said he wouldn't do so. Still, you have to ask: is Mr Perrottet a visionary premier, or just another politician out to change the system at the expense of the ordinary tax payers of NSW?