Jacob Dundas teeing off well for Weston in NPL

JACOB Dundas came to Weston from second-division Toronto Awaba this season to focus on football and hopefully work his way into first grade.
And after the Bears brought in imported talent on season's eve, that looked a tough task for the ex-state junior golf representative.
But Dundas, 19, was so impressive in pre-season, he started in the game one loss to Broadmeadow and was one of Weston's best. After missing the 3-0 win over Jaffas because of COVID, he returned on Friday night and scored the 86th minute winner over Edgeworth.
On Sunday, he helped Toronto topple Merewether in the Newcastle district golf A-grade pennants.
"It felt good," Dundas said of his header. "We won last week in pennants too, so it was a good weekend".
Football, though, is the priority for Dundas, who spent the past two seasons with the Stags after playing juniors for Edgeworth.
"I haven't been playing much golf and I was enjoying soccer last year," he said.
"A teacher at school was the reserve grade coach at Weston last year, Daniel Dawkins, and he asked if I wanted to come have a run. But I was pretty happy to stay at Toronto and I was playing a bit of golf, but last year I reached out and asked if the offer was still there.
"It was a massive step up and there's heaps of quality there at Weston. I was hoping to work my way into first grade but if that didn't happen, just try and improve.
"We had a few boys come in a week before the comp as well, so it's been good."
