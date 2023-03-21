Newcastle Herald
Jacob Dundas teeing off well for Weston in NPL

By Craig Kerry
March 22 2023 - 8:00am
Jacob Dundas with Weston coach Kew Jaliens.

JACOB Dundas came to Weston from second-division Toronto Awaba this season to focus on football and hopefully work his way into first grade.

