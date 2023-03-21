Newcastle Herald
NPL: Coach John Bennis hopes to build on Magic moment

By Craig Kerry
March 22 2023 - 5:00am
RD 4: Fri: Magic v Cooks Hill (8pm). Sat: Rosebud v New Lambton (2.30), Weston v Olympic (5), Maitland v Valentine (6). Sun (2.30): Eagles v Jaffas, Lakes v Azzurri.

Broadmeadow coach John Bennis believed the fighting spirit and togetherness shown in a 3-2 derby win on Saturday were "great signs for the group" this NPL season.

