NPL: Coach John Bennis hopes to build on Magic moment

Broadmeadow coach John Bennis believed the fighting spirit and togetherness shown in a 3-2 derby win on Saturday were "great signs for the group" this NPL season.
Magic survived an early penalty shot then were down to 10 men in the 36th minute when Keanu Moore was sent off for a front-on lunging challenge which caught Newcastle Olympic's Jye Rodway.
Broadmeadow were 2-1 ahead in the Darling Street Oval clash at the time. Olympic equalised in the 78th minute but Magic secured the three points when Will Ingram scored in the 91st minute.
The against-the-odds win came after a 2-1 loss to Edgeworth and put Broadmeadow in a three-way tie for second spot after three rounds.
Rookie coach Bennis, a veteran of derby matches as a Magic player, was proud of the squad.
"They showed a lot of character and team spirit, which is very pleasing to see," Bennis said. "You could see by the footage afterwards how much they enjoyed that win.
"They pulled together as a group. We had to defend for 60 minutes, then to come through with a winner at the end, it was really pleasing to see them perform like that.
"It's great signs for the group, that fighting spirit and togetherness they showed. Hopefully you build off those moments going forward and I'm sure it will pull everyone together closer now."
Moore and Edgeworth's Tyson Jackson copped the minimum one-match ban on Tuesday for their red cards.
Jackson was sent off for a tackle from behind on Weston debutant Nelson King in the 76th minute of Friday night's 3-2 away loss.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.