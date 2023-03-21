Newcastle Herald
NPL: New Lambton earn confidence boost after early setbacks

By Craig Kerry
March 22 2023 - 7:00am
New Lambton celebrate their equaliser against Lambton Jaffas on Friday night at No.2 Sportsground. Picture by NNSWF/Sproule Sports Focus

New Lambton club captain Corey Nicholas conceded the belief among the NPL rookies "took a bit of a hit" after a 9-1 drubbing at the hands of defending premiers Maitland in round two.

