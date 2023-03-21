Supermodel Miranda Kerr is reportedly staying at her Pokolbin property, Loggerheads Estate.
Tabloid media published photos of Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel, the Snapchat founder, after they landed at Newcastle Airport on Monday.
Kerr, a wellness entrepreneur, posted a TikTok video of herself on Tuesday walking in the grounds of what appears to be the estate.
She turns 40 on April 23.
"I'm 39, my greatest joy is being a mum to three boys. My days begin at 5am. I started a skincare company because I care about how ingredients impact our health," she said, on the video.
"Meditation grounds me. I prefer a quiet night in with my husband."
Kerr is due to appear at the Forbes Australia Women's Summit in Sydney on Wednesday.
"Miranda Kerr is an educated advocate in the benefit of organics," a summit promotion stated.
Kerr will be interviewed at the event in a "fireside chat" titled "The Power of Success".
Kerr reportedly bought her Pokolbin property for $7.5 million in 2020. It has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool, wide verandahs, French doors and a summer house.
The late Len Evans, a renowned winemaker, established the Loggerheads property.
Miranda was a bridesmaid at her brother Matty's wedding in Pokolbin in 2017.
Cessnock Community Noticeboard discussed Kerr's Hunter visit on Tuesday.
"I worked at her family's [former] restaurant in Pokolbin, Nanna Kerr's Kitchen, with her brother Matty Kerr for 12 months, awesome family," one post said.
The restaurant served the type of meals Miranda and Matty enjoyed as children.
Their grandmother Anne was raised by her grandparents at East Maitland. She left the area with husband Peter to live in Gunnedah, where Miranda and Matty grew up.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.