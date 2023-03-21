The Newcastle Knights insist Dom Young's demotion to reserve grade is purely a result of his recent form and has nothing to do with their pursuit of a middle forward.
After a poor performance in Friday's 36-20 loss to Dolphins, Young trained with the NSW Cup squad on Monday and was on Tuesday left out of the NRL side for their clash with Canberra at home on Sunday afternoon.
The 21-year-old, who last month announced he would be leaving the Knights at season's end, had a difficult night at McDonald Jones Stadium last week, making an unusually-high six errors.
Newcastle were well in the contest against the Dolphins, leading 18-16 midway through the second half, but their mistakes in crucial periods proved costly.
It was the second game this season they've had a chance of winning but lost after being overcome 20-12 by the Warriors in round one.
But while the club is struggling to field middle forwards due to injuries and suspensions, they are relatively well-stocked in outside-backs.
Greg Marzhew and Enari Tuala have been waiting in the wings and following decent outings in NSW Cup, scoring a try in consecutive games, Marzhew has been elevated to make his club debut in place of Young.
Newcastle did explore recruiting a forward from the Roosters as part of a potential player-swap after Young announced last month that he would be shifting to the Sydney club at season's end.
But no such deal eventuated and prior to a host of forwards being sidelined in recent weeks, Knights football director Peter Parr said the Knights would be "highly unlikely" to release him.
He reiterated that position on Tuesday, saying Young's axing was "form related".
"That decision is based purely on form," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"There's no desire to use that as a reason to do a trade."
Elsewhere for the Knights, prop Daniel Saifiti has been named to face Canberra but is considered an outside chance to play after suffering a shoulder injury last week.
Kurt Mann will start at lock after overcoming his own shoulder problem, while Jayden Brailey is also back at dummy-half after missing Friday's game due to a concussion sustained the week prior.
Mann, a key cog in Newcastle's attack, hasn't played since round one.
Jack Johns has been slated to return from an ankle injury and was named on a bench also featuring Mat Croker, Jack Hetherington and Phoenix Crossland.
Back-rower Tyson Frizell was included in the 22-man squad but he is racing the clock to recover from an ankle problem by Sunday.
After Friday's loss to the Dolphins, Bradman Best said Newcastle's "little lapses" likely cost them a victory.
"It had its moments. It's frustrating," the centre told the Herald.
"We had them there, got ourselves back in front but then just little lapses.
"It's definitely a chance gone missing. I feel like we should have won.
"It was there for us, but [there's] little moments where we need to be better."
The Knights were forced to blood three debutants against the Dolphins and while they should get at least a couple of first-grade regulars back this week, Dylan Lucas and Thomas Cant remain a chance to earn a repeat appearance after being named as reserves for the Canberra match.
Best said it didn't matter who was in the side, Newcastle just needed to maintain their resilient approach against the Raiders.
"It's going to be another tough one," he said.
"We'll go again.
"It was a next-man-up mentality [last week] and I thought the boys did a fantastic job, the three debutants.
"That's our club now, that's the foundation of our club and it is what it is with the injuries."
Meanwhile, Parr said the Knights were continuing to get advice on Kalyn Ponga's return from concussion.
Knights (vs Raiders)
1. Lachlan Miller
2. Hymel Hunt
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Brodie Jones
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Kurt Mann
Interchange
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Jack Hetherington
16. Mat Croker
17. Jack Johns
Extended bench
18. Dylan Lucas
19. Adam Clune
20. Thomas Cant
21. Enari Tuala
22. Tyson Frizell
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
