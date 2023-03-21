Knights flyer Dominic Young has been dropped from Newcastle's NRL side for the clash with Canberra on Sunday, paying the price for a poor performance against the Dolphins.
Young was left out of the top squad on Tuesday afternoon and will play NSW Cup this weekend.
The winger trained with the reserve-grade squad on Monday following Newcastle's 36-20 loss to the Dolphins on Friday night.
The 21-year-old had a difficult night out at McDonald Jones Stadium, making an usually-high six errors.
Greg Marzhew, who has been waiting in the wings for an opportunity, has replaced Young on the wing after a couple of handy outings in NSW Cup.
Elsewhere for the Knights, prop Daniel Saifiti has been named to play but is considered some doubt to take part after suffering a shoulder injury last week.
Kurt Mann will start at lock after overcoming his own shoulder problem, while Jayden Brailey is also back at dummy-half after missing Friday's game due to a concussion sustained the week prior.
Jack Johns has been listed to return from an ankle injury and named on the bench.
Back-rower Tyson Frizell is included in the 22-man squad but is racing the clock to be fit for Sunday's game.
Newcastle host Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Knights (vs Raiders)
1. Lachlan Miller
2. Hymel Hunt
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Brodie Jones
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Kurt Mann
Interchange
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Jack Hetherington
16. Mat Croker
17. Jack Johns
Extended bench
18. Dylan Lucas
19. Adam Clune
20. Thomas Cant
21. Enari Tuala
22. Tyson Frizell
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
