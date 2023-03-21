Maitland's Peter Hedges chasing consolation Gold Crown wins at Bathurst

Maitland trainer-driver Peter Hedges hopes for better starts for Mako Mondo and Mondello Beach when the colts chase bronze consolation race wins in the Gold Crown at Bathurst on Wednesday night.
Mako Mondo was seventh in his Gold Crown heat last Friday and he has gate one for his consolation chance.
Mondello Beach, eighth on debut from the outside draw in his heat, has barrier three in another consolation event.
"Hopefully the draws should suit them," Hedges said. "They have both drawn all right so hopefully they get a good start and get up on speed.
"Mako Mondo's heat run was all right, he just probably got back further than I thought he would. He just couldn't cross the two inside him and they got home pretty quick, but I was still happy with him.
"Mondello Beach drew better this week. We just had to do too much work in the heat. He was outside one of the favourites for the final."
"Beach is probably the better horse, but in saying that, he's probably got a harder consolation race."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
