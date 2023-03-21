John Sargent filly Jolted pushes AJC Oaks credentials in Newcastle win

John Sargent-trained filly Jolted warmed up for a potential AJC Oaks shot with a dominant breakthrough win on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Tuesday.
Unplaced in four starts, the Deep Impact three-year-old stepped up to the 2100m and was a $2.90 favourite with Tom Sherry aboard for the class 1 and maiden handicap.
Sherry settled her midfield on the rails before looking for a spilt in the home straight as the field fanned. It came and Sherry drove Jolted through to hit the lead 200m out and pull away for a length victory.
Sargent hopes to run Jolted in the $1 million Oaks (2400m) at Randwick on April 8 and Sherry was pleased with the hit out.
"She was expected to do that today, she's been working well at home," Sherry told Sky Racing.
"I think the trip today really suited her. She travelled a lot better and I was in a little bit of a tricky spot turning into the straight, there wasn't a whole lot of options.
"But the gaps opened up I had the horse to pounce and she let down well.
"She won that quite easy but Sarge has bigger and brighter things for her, but it's good to see her do that today."
Sherry had another win on the day when the Mark Newnham-trained Jovita dominated the fillies and mares maiden (1200m).
In-form Newcastle hoop Aaron Bullock had two winners - Wolf Bay and Romeo's Choice - on the card to extend his NSW premiership lead.
Jockey Mitchell Bell and Scone trainer Lou Mary also combined for a double with Shen Gui and Warrah Flash.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
