Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

John Sargent filly Jolted pushes AJC Oaks credentials in Newcastle win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 21 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Tom Sherry. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

John Sargent-trained filly Jolted warmed up for a potential AJC Oaks shot with a dominant breakthrough win on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.