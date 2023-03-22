BY his own admission, Stockton all-rounder Nathan Hudson says "there's been a few clubs" during 15 years of first grade.
Starting off at Cardiff-Boolaroo before two stints each at Toronto, Waratah-Mayfield and University. This season he landed with the Seagulls.
Now, after all those changes and all those summers, Hudson gets to play in a Newcastle District Cricket Association grand final.
"This will be my first grand final," Hudson told the Newcastle Herald.
"I've only played one other semi, with Toronto, and I'm pretty sure we got reverse outrighted by Hamwicks [2015-16]. There might have been one other with Toronto as well but it got washed out.
"It's unbelievable [to make one]. This is why you play the game really, you want to play a grand final.
"It's taken me 15 years to get there and the nerves have already started to kick in."
The 32-year-old says "it wasn't a hard decision" signing for Stockton in 2022-23.
Not only prior connections via the Newcastle representative squad, but joining the defending premiers.
"The last few years at Waratah and Uni, I've tried to share my cricket knowledge," he said.
"I've played a lot of years and I really wanted to help build a club and help teams advance their juniors.
"I probably don't have too many years left in me, I'm living at Thornton now and obviously the team we have is a pretty stacked line-up. It was a bit of a no-brainer."
Hudson's role within the side has changed slightly over the campaign.
He remains part of a three-prong spin attack with captain Nick Foster (offies) and fellow left-arm orthodox bowler Dylan Robertson, but batting wise he's now back at the top of the order.
"I think I only batted in two of the one-day games [at the start of the season] and I've taken a bit of a back-seat role with the ball. I'm just happy to be a part of winning team at the moment," he said.
Huddson (33) made the most of his preferred opening spot on the weekend, batting most of the first session before being run out.
Stockton went on to make 7-366 and beat Wests by 234 runs at No.1 Sportsground.
He feels returning to the same venue "will be a little bit of an advantage for us" against Wallsend on Saturday and Sunday.
Hudson is one of five players who weren't part of Stockton's XI in last year's title decider.
Robertson, semi-final centurion Logan Weston and rookie Ed Williams are also enjoying their first season with the Seagulls while Lincoln Melmeth returns to the top grade, having played in the 2014-15 showdown.
Teenage paceman Williams, a Nelson Bay product, only debuted on January 14 and now approaches just his seventh game in firsts.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
