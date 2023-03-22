BELMONT'S Joey Gillard will continue training with the state under-19 squad next season when he switches to the NSW Premier Cricket competition in Sydney.
Having recently relocated to UNSW, living on campus and starting a mechanical engineering degree, 18-year-old Gillard says cricket will also follow in 2023-24.
"I was always kind of thinking about combining the cricket and uni together," Gillard told the Newcastle Herald.
"UNSW is renown pretty highly for engineering and I was thinking about moving for cricket anyway."
Gillard commuted back to play for Belmont in the last few rounds of this current campaign.
Representative commitments had eased by that stage, Gillard already helping Newcastle claim an unprecedented fourth straight NSW Country Championships in the senior ranks before travelling to Adelaide for the under-19 national titles.
The teenage batsman described both as a "great experience".
Despite being part of the country set up, Gillard's confident about "training with the metro 19s program" in coming months.
While not yet locked into a Sydney club, he's played a couple of Poidevin-Gray Shield (under-21) fixtures for Gordon this summer.
Gillard says NSW Premier Cricket will be a "real tester".
Multiple players from Newcastle have made the move to play in Sydney during recent seasons, including Angus McTaggart (Randwick-Petersham) and Jeremy Nunan (Blacktown).
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.