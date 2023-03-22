WESTS first-grade captain Brad Aldous says the "club's in a really good position".
Despite a disappointing semi-final loss and no teams reaching Newcastle District Cricket Association deciders this weekend, the Rosellas still have reason to celebrate after retaining the Robert "Dutchy" Holland trophy.
It's the first time Wests have claimed back-to-back club championships.
Prior to 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Rosellas had only ever collected the silverware twice before (1945-46 and 1960-61).
"Back-to-back club championships is something to be really proud of," Aldous told the Newcastle Herald.
Club championship points are calculated from the regular rounds and feature men's first-to-fourth grades plus the development league (old fifth grade).
More recently women's, masters (Gilmour Cup) and under-16 (SG Moore Cup) competitions were also added to be part of the overall tally.
Knockout tournaments, like under 21s, and the stand-alone T20 Summer Bash aren't included.
Wests also clinched the NDCA club championship for Suburban Districts, which has seven divisions.
* STOCKTON have qualified for three grand finals this weekend - first, third and fourth grades.
Waratah-Mayfield also have multiple spots - seconds and thirds - while Wallsend (firsts), Merewether (seconds) and Cardiff-Boolaroo (fourths) scored one each.
* BURT Cockley, born and bred in Newcastle but now based in the US, announced this week he'll be working with the Washington Freedom in the newly-formed Major League Cricket.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
