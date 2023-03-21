"It can turn around pretty quickly from the perspective of who is in the squad and who you are looking to recruit," van Egmond said. "I'm fairly fortunate to have been involved with the Future Matildas, Young Matildas, and Matildas for a number of years. The contacts that I have made in that period will benefit me and the club. We will be looking at who we can bring in from an international and local perspective. Those discussions are already starting. We will be extremely disappointed if we don't make the finals next year."