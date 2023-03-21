Newcastle teenager Angus Owens makes flying start at Surfest

Newcastle teenager Angus Owens went from Surfest spectator to heat winner in a dream start to his qualifying series career at Merewether Beach on Tuesday.
Owens was the only local heat victor as the men's 5000-point QS contest started in tricky one to four-foot waves and onshore winds. Sixteen round of 128 heats and six in the round of 96 were completed as organisers tried to make up for a day lost to high winds on Monday.
Owens started with a 4.17 then backed it up with a heat-high 4.77 with his fourth and ultimately final wave to lead.
His 8.94 best two-wave total proved enough in the 25-minute heat as he and fellow local Dom Thomas (8.36) advanced ahead of Oscar Salt (7.6) and Jye Cook (3.86).
Owens said he was "so stoked" just to get the "best opportunity ever" to compete on the open QS circuit for the first time at home, where he watched Merewether's Jackson Baker win last year.
"The first time putting the [Surfest] jersey on, it's unreal," Owens said.
"When I was a kid growing up watching Surfest, it was so busy, everyone was down here supporting the Merewether crew. It feels really good to finally surf down here in one of the Surfest comps.
"It's so sick surfing in front of everyone, especially at your local break. Watching the other groms from the board club surf in it as well is just the best atmosphere ever.
"I was down here for Jacko's final and it was the sickest thing ever when he won last year. Everyone was so stoked."
He survived a nervous wait on Tuesday as his rivals hunted mid-range scores on the inside section late to try to reel him in.
"I was pretty stoked to get that quick start with that four and just work from there," he said.
"It's always hard when you can't really hear the scores and you don't know what situation you're in and what to do with priority, but it worked out and I was so stoked."
He faces Kaiki Yamanaka, Jamie Thomson and Boat Harbour young gun Eden Hasson in the round of 96. Thomas meets Jaggar Bartholomew, Jay Occhilupo and Merewether's Luke Hamilton.
Other locals to progress on Tuesday were Zack McMahon and Cooper Puttergill.
McMahon had an anxious wait for scores after the siren before making the next round. He needed a 5.34 to move to second place and he put together two quality turns before finding an inside section to the beach in the final minute for a 5.5.
Redhead's Connor Lee was also impressive in the opening round, racking up a score of 11.76 to finish second to Micah Margieson (11). However, he bowed out in the next round after Japan's Roi Kanazawa secured a late score to bump him to third.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
