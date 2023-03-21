Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle awarded two Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) Cygnet Awards

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 5:33pm
The University of Newcastle has been awarded two Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) Cygnet Awards. Picture by University of Newcastle.

The University of Newcastle has become the first Australian University to be awarded two Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) Cygnet Awards in recognition of its work to support academic and professional women.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

