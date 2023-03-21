The deadly varroa mite has been detected in the Hunter Region again.
NSW Department of Primary Industries confirmed six new varroa mite infestations were found in beehives at four places on the Central Coast, Hunter and mid-north coast regions.
The new sites are at Clarence Town [in Dungog shire], Mooney Mooney, Mitchell's Flat and Booral. The new detections bring the total infested premises to 137.
"These new sites have low mite loads, which suggests they are very recent infestations," said Dr Chris Anderson, of DPI.
"The recent detection on the Central Coast, however, has meant DPI is now concentrating its varroa response surveillance activities into the northern suburbs of Sydney."
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
