A new art and fashion exhibition showcasing the resilience of Afghan women and responding to the country's ongoing crisis will launch in Newcastle on Friday.
Local arts organisation Shared World Collective will stage Social Fabric: Afghan-Australian Stories in Thread at the City Library's Lovett Gallery from March 25 to June 24.
The exhibition details Afghan history, the Taliban takeover and the growing number of Afghan people living in the Newcastle area.
It includes an array of fashion created by women from traditional clothing to modern interpretations. Shared World Collective co-director Alissa Coonsall said all pieces include an element of Afghan identity.
"What we're trying to do is to look at the intersection of fashion and women rights and Afghan history and culture, and take a look at traditional Afghan embroidery and how Afghan women are bringing that into Australia," she said.
"As we work across the room and around the room, we're trying to tell a migration story."
Part of the project has been workshops with Afghan women at Wallsend Library, where about 40 women produced works for the exhibition.
The project has received funding from City of Newcastle and Afghan-Australian Community & Settlement Support, which allowed them to hire interpreters, a facilitator and embroidery teachers for the workshops.
"We'll also be employing some of those women in running programs for the public at different events and activities at the library," Coonsall said.
"So there will be sewing circles or embroidery circles that will run a few different Saturdays where people can come and take in the exhibition.
"Part of what we're trying to do is to set them up to understand how to run a small business in Australia and to look at the space where they have something to contribute, even if they're English isn't up to professional grade yet and they're just starting to tentatively engage with the broader culture in Australia."
The exhibition launch will take place on Friday at 6pm. It will be followed by an Afghan fashion market on Saturday at 9.30am and a panel talk 'Afghan-Australian Designers on Fashion as Resistance' at 1:30pm.
