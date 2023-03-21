Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Afghan history though fashion on display in new exhibition Social Fabric: Afghan-Australian Stories in Thread

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Social Fabric Workshops facilitator/interpreter Najia Najia, teacher Shafiqa Sadat, participant and women's activist Aziza Anwari and Shared World Collective co-director Katrina Flett Gulbrandsen with lavendar gown by Australian fashion designer Mariam Seddiq. Picture by Simone De Peak

A new art and fashion exhibition showcasing the resilience of Afghan women and responding to the country's ongoing crisis will launch in Newcastle on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.