Firefighters extinguished a car on University Drive at Mayfield Tuesday evening after a fire apparently broke out in the engine bay of a small sedan.
An emergency response crew was called to the scene around 5.50pm where they set about extinguishing the fire, which caused extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle.
A spokesperson for the NSW Fire Brigade said only one vehicle was involved and firefighters were still on the scene around 6.30pm. There was no indication anyone had been injured as a result.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
