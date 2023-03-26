The team behind Biggs have a handy knack for finding success where others have fallen.
In Hamilton they have established a winning business, built on consistent coffee and friendly service, in the little shopfront beside the railway track on Beaumont Street. Before, it seemed that the site couldn't house a tenant for too long.
Many years ago, I remember a bookshop appearing in there as quickly as it disappeared, emptying itself as quickly as a platform does after peak hour.
Now Alex Apostolou and James Conway have found a bigger platform, and even more success.
On the morning I arrived at their new home, after a three-minute train ride from their Hamilton outlet, the small kiosk space at the Wickham Interchange was packed like a mini bus on a wet weekend of trackwork.
The first thing you notice at the younger Biggs, which opened last December, is not the extensive toastie menu or even the sight of a shelf stacked with Haywire Blends of Glitch Coffee. It's the efficiency and quickness with which that consistently rounded, versatile brew is delivered.
It's hearing your name being called out before you've even found a seat.
If their Hamilton baristas spin milk as if you're already running late, then the Wickham crew work even faster; delivering you a coffee experience that's been carefully tweaked to cater for your time pressures.
"We're trying to take out the title for the fastest coffee in Newcastle," says Apostolou, with his trademark blend of cheekiness and insight.
"Everyone is time poor these days, whether or not they're running late for their train. If we can take out that one little anxious minute of their day, when a customer is standing their waiting, then they will always walk away with a bit more of a spring in their step."
Maybe it's this kind of connection to the needs of their customers that has made the Biggs brand such an unlikely success story.
Most aspiring cafe owners wouldn't have dared to first open during a pandemic. The Biggs crew did exactly that at Hamilton Station. Back when the streets were empty and so many cafes were closed, Apostolou and Conway steadily built a following on foot traffic alone, catering to locals whose only respite from lockdown was a morning coffee and warm encounter with a barista.
This same philosophy now lives on in Wickham. Only now the challenge for Biggs is slightly different. Even Apostolou, a seasoned veteran behind the machine, has been surprised at just how busy they've been. Now it's not just foot traffic he's catering to. The density of his new residential, commercial and commuter customer base has required more staff, and even more steadfast commitment to fast service and reliable coffee.
"We've found our feet in Wickham a lot quicker than I had imagined," Apostolou says.
"It's a busier station, so there are more than enough people around to keep us moving.
"It's meant we've had to focus on our systems and what's worked at our first shop.
"We've modelled our system on what we've offered at Hamilton and then just, quite literally, brought all of it one stop further into the city."
More so than most coffee crews, a large part of that system is the collaboration between the baristas at the machine and the roasters.
As much as Apostolou has been the everyday face of the Biggs brand, his business partner James Conway is the man behind the beans themselves.
If Biggs owes much of its success to Alex, then the same can be said about James and the Glitch Coffee Roastery.
Their collaboration and partnership has not only delivered consistency for their customers. The baristas they employ have benefitted from a more wholistic insight into the coffee their customers are served.
"Our coffee has proven to be a hit across both stores," Apostolou says.
"Having James as my business partner has meant that Biggs really gets looked after by the roastery. Which means our customers get looked after as well."
"Another great advantage is the training that Glitch provides to all of our team.
"It builds skills but it also builds knowledge.
"We take all of our baristas out to the roastery so that they can experience exactly what's involved in preparing the coffee that we pour."
