When Anthony Foate went through a stressful time a few years ago, his weight ballooned to 172 kilograms.
"I have often been asked about my journey," Anthony said, adding that people suggested he share his story to encourage others.
His weight gain coincided with work stress in his job as a corporate commercial lawyer in Newcastle. He also went through a divorce, which is among the most stressful life events.
He put on weight due to "bad lifestyle choices in regard to food, drink and being sedentary".
As his weight and stress rose, his health suffered.
"I was on pre-diabetic medication and blood pressure tablets. I decided it was time to get back in shape for the benefit of my children and myself."
He lost 62 kilograms over 18 months. A surgeon also removed loose skin that weighed seven kilograms.
Anthony used to do martial arts and represented Australia in shooting.
"I was generally fit and mentally tough when I was younger," he said.
"So I basically went back to the kind of diet I had when I was younger. It's very basic."
He follows a "self-designed diet and exercise regime", involving a high protein diet and no fried food.
On days when he doesn't train, he has protein shakes. On training days, he has lean protein and some carbs.
He has given up sugary drinks, wine and beer. If he has an alcoholic drink nowadays, it's usually vodka with diet lemonade.
His skin removal was the first time he had surgery and a general anaesthetic.
The operation removed his "man boobs" and skin around the stomach.
"I came out fine and was on my feet that evening," he said.
When starting his weight-loss journey, he considered gastric banding surgery but decided it wasn't for him.
He aimed to lose the weight himself through diet and exercise.
"I did try and go back to martial arts ... but it was too hard on my 50-year-old body."
He signed up for F45 training, which involves high-intensity workouts for 45 minutes.
"The rest is history," he said.
He also started walking and lifting weights.
"These days I mix it up a bit. I train almost daily. I also train with my eldest son often. The competition provides great motivation."
He also tries to control his work hours and commitments.
"I very rarely go out to lunch. I get in the office as early as I can and try to leave around 5pm. I do that by trying to maximise everything in the day. There's no boozy long lunches now. That's what stuffs you up."
Nowadays, Anthony doesn't need the pre-diabetic or blood pressure tablets.
"The health problems have gone away."
