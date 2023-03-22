A WHO'S who of Newcastle Knights legends turned out in full force on Wednesday to farewell one of the most popular figures in the club's history, Dave Morley.
Morley, who served the Knights for more than a decade as team manager and football manager, passed away on March 8, aged 78.
The former Cricketers' Arms publican was an unsung hero behind the scenes during the club's foundation years, and the esteem in which he was held was best evidenced by the capacity turnout for his funeral service at Sacred Heart Cathedral.
There's no doubt that Dave loved the players ... and we loved him."- Steve Crowe
Among the dozens of ex-Knights in attendance were Hall of Fame members Andrew Johns, Danny Buderus, Paul Harragon, Tony Butterfield, Kurt Gidley, Mark Sargent and Michael Hagan.
Premiership-winning player and president of the Knights' Old Boys, Steve Crowe, was one of six speakers to deliver a eulogy and recalled how "Big Dog" Morley and his wife Barbara were "surrogate parents" to a generation of the club's players.
"There's no doubt that Dave loved the players and treated us like we were his sons," Crowe said.
"And we loved him."
Crowe added that Morley would on occasions be in tears in the dressing room because he was so proud of the team's performance.
Long before the Knights were founded, Morley was a front-rower with South Newcastle who once scored a try to help them upset North Sydney Bears in a State Cup game.
He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 57 years, and their daughter Martine.
