Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights legends pay tribute at Hamilton funeral of Dave Morley

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WHO'S who of Newcastle Knights legends turned out in full force on Wednesday to farewell one of the most popular figures in the club's history, Dave Morley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.