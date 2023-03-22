If the Newcastle Knights need to look further than last week to be reminded why maintaining their focus for the full 80 minutes is so important, their games against Canberra last season would be a good place to start.
In round 15 last year, Raiders back-rower Hudson Young put a grubber-kick through the defensive line from close range and scored what proved a match-winning try in the 78th minute.
The successful subsequent conversion handed Canberra a 20-18 victory at GIO Stadium, breaking Newcastle's hearts and minds after they recovered from a 14-0 deficit to lead 18-14 for majority of the final 15 minutes.
Then in a tight contest at McDonald Jones Stadium in round 23, with the scores locked at 22-all from the 53rd minute, Raiders prop Josh Papali'i broke free 10 metres short of halfway and a few passes later Jack Wighton scored in the corner with nine minutes left to play.
Jamal Fogarty's sideline conversion was another blow that extended Canberra's lead to 28-22, a scoreline that remained until full-time.
"We always take them to the final 10 minutes, but the last two times they've got us," Knights utility Phoenix Crossland, who played in the second loss last season, said ahead of Sunday's clash with the Raiders at home.
"It's disappointing, but that's last year.
"We've improved this year and we'll be looking to get a full 80 minutes out this week, and hopefully we can turn the tides and get them in the last 10.
"Fingers crossed."
Crossland said the pair of defeats remained fresh in mind and Newcastle would likely speak about the games this week.
Two players likely to pop up in their discussions are Knights juniors Tom Starling, originally from the Central Coast, and Hudson Young, who grew up in the Hunter Valley.
"He's been playing good footy," Crossland said of Starling.
"Hudson, he's a competitor and every time he plays us he has a point to prove and so does Starlo.
"It will be no different on the weekend, and we're out there to win and do a job on them."
After starting at hooker in place of Jayden Brailey last week, Crossland reverts to a utility role against Canberra.
The 22-year-old, who came off the bench in all but three of his 19 appearances last season, said playing 72 minutes against the Dolphins and 66 the week prior against Wests Tigers - after Brailey suffered a concussion - was handy for his fitness at this point in the season.
"Last year, the first couple of rounds I didn't play too many minutes, so my match fitness probably wasn't up to everyone else's until mid-year," he said.
"Hopefully that's improved this year.
"It's a bit of a different game when you play longer minutes, you're not really the impact player, so to speak.
"If I can play shorter stints, but [bring] more energy this week, that's what I'll be looking to do.
"I think that's my role in the team to be that bit of putty to fix the gaps."
The Raiders have had one win in three games as well, but are coming off a 24-20 victory over Cronulla.
Crossland said Newcastle's players were pleased with their effort last week but disappointed with the result, believing they had a chance to win.
They will need to be at their best to upset the Raiders and break a six-game losing streak at home.
"They're competitive, tough and Canberra is a one-team town as well, so they're always good clashes," he said.
"They've got a great team all over the paddock. They've got big outside backs and big middles.
"It's always a good battle."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
