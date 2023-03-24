6 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Imagine waking up and taking a barefoot stroll to the sand at Merewether. Throw a towel over your shoulder and be in the surf within a couple of minutes.
After 30 years, it's time for this spacious dual-storey property to welcome a new household.
This spacious home has two separate living areas, six bedrooms, plus a study.
Entertaining is made easy with an easy indoor/outdoor flow to a barbecue area and pool on ground level. You can relax on the ocean-view terrace upstairs.
The closeness to the beach and a brilliant array of lifestyle attractions on the doorstep is a huge bonus of this home.
It's little more than a 10-minute stroll to The Junction for quality schooling, everyday essentials, and a huge choice of cafes, restaurants, and boutique shopping.
