2 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
A fantastic easy care lifestyle watching our working harbour pass by is yours to enjoy from this spacious two-bedroom plus formal study/guest room apartment.
Listing agent Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential Newcastle said its north-facing harbour reserve location offered a continuous array of sea-going vessels that would pass its balcony each day.
"Kayaks, outriggers, trawlers, yachts and of course the regular behemoth-size ships that come and go from our port each day, the activity is endless and very calming," he said.
Positioned in the heart of the "Lee Wharf" entertainment hub it offers around 120m2 of internal living space and 20m2 of covered external balconies offering north and south-facing aspects.
"These balconies offered ideal cross ventilation and additional light penetration," Mr Merlo said. "An aspect that some apartments lacked."
The apartment has two security car parks, one that is separately titled that would allow its potential owner the option to sell a car park in the future if a second park was not required.
"Car parks have sold up to $100,000 - $150,000 in these harbour locations, and would make a tidy cash haul if required in the future." Mr Merlo said.
Enhanced by ducted air-conditioning, refurbished neutral white décor, a new kitchen and eye-catching spotted gum timber flooring.
This is a large walk-in laundry and generous size bedrooms, the main with ensuite both accessed the large south-facing balcony.
"This apartment is sure to impress buyers wanting harbour reserve at an affordable price," he said.
