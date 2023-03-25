When Deborah Lam moved from the Central Coast into her two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Waratah 2019, she knew little about its history apart from it was at least 100 years old, and that the house next to hers was built by the same person.
What she did know was that she needed to make some changes, and fast. There was wallpaper and shag carpet. The place smelled, and the roof leaked. It was so bad she had to sleep in the lounge room when she first moved in.
A friend was sceptical of her purchase, but Lam knew that it had good bones. She had a vision.
"It still had this amazing feel," Lam says.
Before, it was a typical "granny's house". Everything was falling apart. The floors were on a slope. The rooms had been added at different stages; it was mismatched.
Lam is no stranger to renovations. She's worked in interior design in pubs and clubs on the Central Coast where she lived for 16 years.
Now, she and partner Darren Bryant have created a lodge-style home, complete with plenty of handmade concrete furniture and detailed touches in every room.
It's rustic, like desert-ranch-meets-urban-retreat, complete with a newly landscaped garden, vegie patch and cacti.
The two are both driven and creative. They don't sit still.
With every design Lam always has a unique idea; there's no copying. She picks one place inside and designs around it.
Bryant's a fabricator engineer by trade, and Lam taught him to how to concrete. They mix it up and make it in their back garden with cement sheeting. They keep it textured and rough.
Bryant built the outdoor pizza oven, and she built the kitchen table. They've built more than 10 metres of concrete seating.
Next to the master bedroom is massive converted walk-in closet.
They've gutted and renovated the bathroom, which was rotting when she moved in. Now with a bathtub, shower, skylight, deep green tiles and thriving plants, the loo couldn't be more inviting.
Green is a recurring colour in the house, alongside dark browns, blacks and whites, which, coincidently are the only colours that Lam wears.
Lam has an industrial sewing machine and makes all kinds of things in the house. She first started making leather lounges in Tasmania more than 30 years ago. She grew up on a Tasmanian farm with nine siblings, and she gets plenty of inspiration from her rural upbringing.
She has a connection to the land and you can see it in the Waratah home.
"The more the look the more you see," Bryant says of the space.
With its makeover, the old house is like a new art gallery full of interesting objects. Deer skulls and hides come from her nephew who hunts. Crab pots enhance the lights on the wall. Plenty of found branches and shrubs are deliberately placed. They're resourceful and recycle when they can.
They scour recycle yards. She loves old timber and she's happy to de-nail the boards and do whatever's needed to spruce things up.
The daybed in the back was built from recycled timber from a church. The fireplace is made from recycled blocks they found in the garden.
She found the stained glass windows in Rockhampton (they still had red dirt on them). The coffee table outside was once part of the house's old staircase, with some black paint.
Bryant's quite pleased with his work. He's renovated houses before, but this is the best he's ever built, with Lam's guidance.
"There's no way I could have possibly thought of it," he says.
Now Lam, Bryant their dogs Benji and Maggie and cat Pippa couldn't be happier in their renewed space. They have pride in what they've made, and don't plan on moving any time soon.
"If you make home like a holiday you're always on holiday," Bryant says.
