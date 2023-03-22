Newcastle Herald
Jesse Nikolovski denies holding up Bennett Hotel and The Exchange Hotel at Hamilton

By Sam Rigney
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Jesse Nikolovski has pleaded not guilty to three armed robberies at Waratah and Hamilton and will face a trial in Newcastle District Court.

ACCUSED armed robber Jesse Nikolovski has pleaded not guilty to holding up two pubs at Hamilton and attempting to stick up another at Waratah during an alleged month-long crime spree last year that police say netted him nearly $80,000 in cash.

Sam Rigney

