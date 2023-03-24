The lake is a great atmosphere for all

5 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Creating a peaceful retreat within highly sought-after Speers Point, this immaculate home delivers effortless family living within an expansive split-level layout, framed by sweeping views over the lake.
One of the best features of the home according to selling agent Anthony Di Nardo is the great open planned flow from the front living room onto the large balcony that overlooks the lake. From here you can enjoy magnificent sunsets.
Viewers of the home have been impressed with the large lake-view balcony, as well as the stunning view from the main bedroom retreat.
Accentuating multiple living spaces with crisp, contemporary design, the home impresses further with its elegant kitchen, vast main bedroom, flawless bathroom, and handy study nook.
The kitchen is a chef's delight with stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and plenty of storage.
Inside, the home is flooded with natural light and finished to a high standard throughout. Decorated with a neutral palette combined with high-end touches, the home is packed with style.
The central bathroom is sensational and has a walk-in shower, a luxurious freestanding bathtub, and dual vanity.
The large main bedroom on the upper level showcases the lake views and has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. A second lounge room adjoins the main bedroom and is the ultimate parents' retreat.
Outside, there is even more to love with the verdant, fully fenced backyard, and the stunning balcony and alfresco at the front.
It's not hard to imagine whiling away the hours as you entertain friends, relax with family, or simply chill out as you take in that incredible view.
There is also a single carport and the curved driveway provides off-street parking.
"This property is perfect for families, with five large bedrooms, numerous living spaces, and a great-sized backyard. It is also a great location with excellent schools nearby," says Mr Di Nardo.
Just two streets back from the lake, it's a moment's walk to enjoy easy strolls by the water's edge along the Watagan Cycle Track.
"The lake lifestyle is a great atmosphere for all," says Mr Di Nardo. "With the glorious foreshore, local shops, and schools, it is great for retirees, young families, or first-time home buyers.
"Speers Point is a great lifestyle suburb," he said.
Near to the Warners Bay café scene, Speers Point Park, and glorious foreshore, you won't need much encouragement to venture out.
The home is also near local shops and dining at Boolaroo, and a short drive from major shopping at Glendale and Warners Bay.
