A CAR and a mobility scooter were reportedly involved in a crash in Toronto CBD on Wednesday, which left one man injured.
Emergency services were called to Cary Street at 2.10pm to reports of a collision.
All northbound lanes were closed where Cary Street meets The Boulevarde while paramedics assessed an elderly man who had reportedly come off the scooter during the incident.
The man was treated for a head injury at the scene, before he was taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment
The road was reopened a short time later. No further details about the incident have been released at this time.
