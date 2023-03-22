Newcastle Herald
Cary Street Toronto closed after car and mobility scooter crash

Updated March 22 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:53pm
Emergency services were called to Cary Street at 2.10pm to reports of a collision.

A CAR and a mobility scooter were reportedly involved in a crash in Toronto CBD on Wednesday, which left one man injured.

