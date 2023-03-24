Newcastle Herald
Weekender

Out of the Square Media founder Marty Adnum doesn't hesitate to put his time and money toward good causes

By Jim Kellar
March 25 2023 - 8:00am
"As a city, we've become more educated, more sophisticated as time's gone on. I still think we've got our feet firmly planted in reality and no bullshit," Marty Adnum says. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

It's in those lonely early morning hours between 5 and 8am when Marty Adnum conjures up his best ideas. He often starts his day in solitary mode, working his home study on the shores of Lake Macquarie in Belmont, with his dog at his feet.

