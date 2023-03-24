It's in those lonely early morning hours between 5 and 8am when Marty Adnum conjures up his best ideas. He often starts his day in solitary mode, working his home study on the shores of Lake Macquarie in Belmont, with his dog at his feet.
With no outside stimulants, he can deal with paperwork, answer emails and perhaps, most of all, sketch out creative concepts for projects that just do good. They are not moneymakers for his advertising agency, Out Of The Square Media (OOTS). But that doesn't matter.
From humble beginnings, Adnum has carved out a successful niche for OOTS, employing 27 staff and handling the needs of about 40 accounts, with maybe 12 to 14 active at any one time.
But in the last 15 years, once his business reached a healthy balance of clients, he has put back into the Newcastle community through creating projects, providing media through video and print campaigns, for a wide range of good causes.
Among the many projects OOTS has supported through using its own resources are
# CONDA drama awards (since 2014),
# Queens Wharf Tower farewell and Get Your Hands On One bottler openers for prostate cancer research,
# Victoria Theatre, saving the building and revitalisation it for use as live performance venue;
# reopening of Reservoir Number One,
# William the Fourth historic ship video,
# Newcastle Inspired,
# Spread the Love marriage equality,
# Dancer for Cancer,
# Greta Migrant Camp 70th anniversary,
# Together Not Alone COVID support campaign,
# Delprats Cottage industrial heritage,
# Love Bug - free roses on Valentines' Day,
# Stars of Newcastle,
# the Region Ready video, showcasing the Hunter's business and research assets to the world,
# Soul Cafe serving food for homeless and needy
# Concert for Ukraine
He was so inspired by the Anzac Walk project and its completion that he personally got up at 4am for the walk's first-ever Anzac Day in 2015 and filmed the day, with OOTS turning it into a three-minute video for the community to forever remember the day.
His backing of the Concert for Ukraine sprung from his own family. His mum, Anna Adnum (nee Anika Nedelko) first arrived at Greta Migrant Camp from Ukraine in 1950, eventually marrying an Australian and raising their family in Newcastle.
His support for finding a permanent home for Kerrie Goodall's Ship4Good in Newcastle Harbour is again, for the the good of the whole city. Goodall's ship, the MV Steve Irwin, gained fame as the Sea Shepherd's direct action vessel fighting against whaling ships.
"I see it as an attribute for the city and the things that can be around the Ship4Good because I think the harbour is absolutely beautiful," Adnum says. "But we do lack focal points and other activities and attractions around Newcastle proper."
The Get Your Hand On One commemorative bottle openers for the demolition of Queens Wharf Tower in 2018 was an instant hit. It raised $22,000 for the Hunter Prostate Alliance.
"It celebrated a moment," Adnum says. "It went ballistic. I thought we'd sell a 1000 over two weeks. We started the campaign when the demolition began. We got 1000 made. We sold 1000 in first day. It was made locally, from stainless steel and engraved.
"We see an opportunity, give people a laugh. And a result, you are marking a moment in time and giving back to the community, or people in need."
His passion for saving the Victoria Theatre has seen OOTS put resources into creating an oral history of townspeople's memories of working there and attending events there.
In an interview in January, Adnum laid out his thoughts about the value of the venue to the city like this:
"As a city, we've become more educated, more sophisticated as time's gone on. I still think we've got our feet firmly planted in reality and no bullshit.
"But, I still think we're more open to this cultural advancement. We know what richness it brings to the city.. It's all well and good for us to have our football team, but you know, if we don't fulfill the other part of it, we 're not really going to become a truly global city.
Arts and smarts, to me that's our future. It's not denouncing our blue-collar and industrial background, that will evolve in green energy and new tech and whatever. If we marry that with our cultural significance, our heritage, then it becomes a pretty formidable region to compete on the world stage.- Marty Adnum
To some, it may be a delicate line Adnum walks between self-promotion and just plain old good deeds.
But he doesn't lose sleep over what others might say.
"I don't have world domination plans," he says of his business and his attitude. " I want sensible organic growth. And to be good at what we do.
"But financially, rather than ripping money out of the business, I'd rather be investing that back in, through these passion projects and things like that. Obviously, the cynics can say that's just you promoting yourself, as a byproduct it does.
"But I don't see the harm. If we've helped raise $22,000 for prostate cancer, or raised $20,000 with others with the Concert for Ukraine, and we've invested $20,000 or $30,000 to do it, I don't feel guilty that someone associates that as an Out Of The Square thing.
"I don't feel like that. I don't think we've not earned our stripes and I don't think we're doing it for the wrong reasons. I think that's the important thing."
Adnum's generosity extends to the way he runs his company and treats his own staff. He took 29 staff and clients to see the musical Come From Away at the Civic Theatre recently, because it was a great play and people deserved to see it.
He booked several rooms for the first night the QT Newcastle was open for business, to honour the opening of such a grand hotel, such a positive sign of a city coming of age.
