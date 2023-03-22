Seven Days in League: Who can Adam O'Brien find to prop the Knights up?

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo sheds light on the decision to introduce a mandatory 11-day stand-down period for players who suffer concussions.
"Why 11 days? A couple of things, we want to make sure players feel free to talk and don't feel like they need to mask their symptoms," Abdo explains.
"But also equally we know longer is better, by having a longer period it gives players even longer to recover."
Abdo adds that it's all based on "scientific data" and is "nothing to do with any player or incident, it is a culmination of months of research".
It's certainly got nothing to do with this week's news that 60 ex-players have launched a $1 billion class action against the AFL over concussions. That's just pure coincidence.
I AM intrigued by a report in the Courier-Mail that reveals Kalyn Ponga was poised to sign a five-year deal to play AFL with the Brisbane Lions, before instead opting to join the Knights back in 2018.
This raises my eyebrows on a couple of fronts.
Firstly, I'm not sure how much use KP's goose-step and cut-out pass would have been playing aerial ping pong. But more importantly, imagine how many times he would have been bashed around the melon?
As former Brownlow Medallist Brad Hardie explains: "The thing about rugby league is most of the dangerous is right in front of you. In the AFL, it can come from anywhere because it is a 360-degree game. You can back in to a pack or put your head over the ball, so it's hard to say he would have found less trouble.''
The message is clear - parents, don't let your kids play AFL. Sign them up the play rugba league instead. It's far safer.
THE Newcastle Knights are pondering an engine-room breakdown after pack leader Daniel Saifiti is spotted with his arm in a sling after last night's loss to the Dolphins.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien admits the situation is "a bit dire", given that Daniel's twin sibling Jacob is already out through suspension. When I ask him about possible replacements, he suggests I might have to fill in as a stopgap prop.
I take this as a compliment. I mean, AOB has been around the NRL long enough to spot an elite athlete when he sees one.
And I'm certainly attracted by the idea of getting paid massive money for doing 40 or 50 minutes work each week, in two shifts with a breather in between.
But there are a couple of problematic issues.
Firstly, it's fair to say I'm vertically challenged, and I'm not sure if the NRL has front-row height regulations in place, like they used to in the police force.
I guess at least I'd be unlikely to make any head-high tackles, unless I was allowed to take a stepladder onto the field.
Then there is the scrummaging. I once packed into a scrum at junior footy training and it was disgusting. Squashing into a confined space with blokes breathing heavily, in the COVID age? Bugger that for a joke.
Then there is the question of courage. I presume it takes an inherent level of bravery to play in the front row and, to be honest, I used to get scared interviewing David Klemmer, let alone trying to tackle him.
Finally, there are the financial considerations.
Without wanting to sound mercenary, I'd be surprised if the Knights could squeeze me into their salary cap. Even if they broke the bank to make me their new marquee man, we all know the Roosters would come up with a better offer (nudge nudge, wink wink).
So all in all, I'm going to have give coach O'Brien a "thanks, but no thanks".
In saying that, I do have an alternative that might solve his problem.
My learned colleague James Gardiner played many years as a rugby union prop for his beloved Wanderers and was renowned as one of the most feared scrummagers in the third-grade competition.
You can consider his services volunteered.
I HAVE a lightbulb moment that can potentially resolve the Knights' front-row dilemma. Just pretend big Daniel has made a miraculous recovery from his shoulder injury, name him on the team sheet, and get Jacob to surreptitiously play for him. Who would know the difference?
NRL officials are patting themselves on the backs after a "Multicultural round" in which 63 nations are represented.
But it appears there is not a single player in the competition with Chinese heritage.
All the more reason to establish a new franchise in Wuhan and tap into what could potentially be the greatest growth market of all for rugba league, while simultaneously saving the government the $368 billion they plan to spend on nuclear submarines.
PARRAMATTA rush back Ryan Matterson, who has served a three-week suspension rather than paying a $4000 fine. Hopefully he used the four grand to pay for a nice holiday during his time off.
DOLPHINS CEO Terry Reader declares the new derby against the Broncos will surpass the 115-year-old South Sydney-Roosters rivalry. Maybe. But then again that's what they said when the South-Queensland Crushers came into the competition.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.