Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams has backed latest recruit and former New Zealand Maori representative Arana Taumata, who spent time at seven NRL clubs inside a decade.
Taumata played a combined 14 NRL games at Canterbury, North Queensland and Penrith between 2008 and 2012. The 33-year-old, originally signed by the Broncos as a teenager, ran into disciplinary issues on multiple occasions.
"I'll only speak of the work he's put in for me whilst I've coached him and he's been excellent," Williams said.
"He's always played halves but can potentially cover a few more spots."
Ryan Walsh is set to make his club debut in the halves while a deal with former Titans back Tyrone Davis-Roberts never eventuated.
Wyong host the Newcastle RL season opener against Central Coast rivals The Entrance on Saturday (3pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
