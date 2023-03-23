Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Wyong coach backs experienced recruit Arana Taumata: Newcastle Rugby League

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 23 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former NRL player Arana Taumata training with Souths in 2015. He has signed for Newcastle Rugby League club Wyong this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams has backed latest recruit and former New Zealand Maori representative Arana Taumata, who spent time at seven NRL clubs inside a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.