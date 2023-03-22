A BURST water main has caused lane closures on the Pacific Highway at Gateshead on Thursday morning.
Two of three southbound lanes remained closed at 7am, and two of three northbound lanes are also closed to traffic.
Hunter Water crews are on scene trying to fix the issue and traffic crews remain in place to monitor lane closures.
Drivers should consider using Newcastle Inner City Bypass or travelling through Redhead and Dudley instead of using the highway.
There is also no right turn from Oakdale Road onto the highway.
It could take several hours to fix the water main. Avoid the area.
Up-to-date traffic changes are available at www.livetraffic.com
