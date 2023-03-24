A new era begins this Saturday, March 25, for Cooks Hill Galleries as director Mark Widdup reopens the property after renovations.
Widdup, 70, has been trading at the 65 Bull Street address since 1975.
Complications from ever-growing tree roots forced him to make repairs on the building, and so he chose to update the whole property. It was especially challenging because a lot of the exterior work - digging - had to be done by hand because of the tight spaces.
"We are conscious of the longevity," he says.
"We're looking at going into a new vision, new direction.
"It's about reinvention, tapping into younger generations, we will be catering to them significantly in the future."
The building has always been a Bull Street landmark, but stands out even more with a fresh coat of purple paint and a new street-front wall with signage.
Widdup has added an outdoor deck in front that wraps around to the centre courtyard at the rear of the building, creating an intimate space there as well. The wraparound deck has improved disability access to the gallery. A disability-friendly toilet has been installed, and the kitchen updated to casual catering capabilities.
The upstairs has been revamped, with a boardroom-style loft upgraded. There are plans to make the space available to groups for meetings or workshops. Another upstairs room, "the attic", previously used for storage, is set up for intimate, small-group workshops by artists or others, and will fit about 12 people.
The ground floor has changed as well, with new paint, new floors and more distinct gallery spaces.
Interaction is a key element of Widdup's vision for the gallery. For example, artist Andrew Bennett will be doing a mural in the centre courtyard over three weekends, with visitors invited to watch the process as it unfolds.
The new gallery opening celebration is set for 5.30pm on Saturday, March 25, with most of the gallery's represented artists attending. The opening address will be livestreamed on the gallery's Facebook page from 6.30pm.
The first solo show will feature new works by Rod Bathgate in April, with sculptor Steve Glassborow doing a master class in patination soon, too.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
