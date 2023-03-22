Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Photos

Newcastle man caught up in 'black flight' loaded with $15 million of methamphetamine

Updated March 23 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEWCASTLE man is one of five people charged in relation to a 'black flight' from PNG to Australia that had 52 kilograms of methamphetamine onboard with a street value of $15 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.