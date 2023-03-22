Philippa Anderson exits early at Surfest to miss second-tier tour spot

Former champion Philippa Anderson fell at the first hurdle at Surfest's women's contest on Thursday to end her hopes of a guaranteed spot on the Challenger Series (CS) as fellow Merewether surfer Amelie Bourke won through.
Anderson, the 2009 Surfest winner and a veteran of the qualifying series (QS), was third on a 7.64 total in her round of 64 heat behind Bourke (9.5) and Illawarra teenager Oceanna Rogers (9.34).
Sitting fifth on the Australia/Oceania QS standings heading into the 5000-point finale at Merewether, Anderson needed a decent result to jump into the top four and secure a CS position. Her only hope now is to gain the one wildcard on offer.
Anderson led on Thursday with scores of 3.77 and 2.53 in the small conditions before goofy-footers Rogers and Bourke knocked her to third with seven minutes remaining after earning 4.77 and 3.83 respectively on well-selected waves.
It left Anderson needing a 3.74 to get back into the top two and progress but she fell then found only a 2.67 on a poor wave. Bourke then got a heat-high 5.67 with a big frontside finish, leaving Anderson chasing a 5.57. She caught a small wave in the last 15 seconds, getting in two turns for a 3.87.
The result was a boost for Bourke, who was 15th on the QS regional table before her second Surfest campaign.
"I just knew I had to make it," Bourke said of her finishing turn late in the contest.
"It was kind of a low-scoring heat, so I thought just get one big turn and hopefully get through the heat."
Earlier, Newcastle-based South African, who has gained a wildcard onto the CS, progressed along with Zahli Kelly after both posted 9.67. Local Ellie Lambkin (5.37) was eliminated.
Later, Merewether Surfboard Club member Mike Clayton-Brown finished last in his men's round of 64 heat, leaving his CS hopes in limbo.
Clayton-Brown was fifth on the men's regional standings needing to stay in the top seven to secure his place.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
