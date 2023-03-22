Newcastle Herald
Philippa Anderson exits early at Surfest to miss second-tier tour spot

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:29am
Philippa Anderson. Picture WSL

Former champion Philippa Anderson fell at the first hurdle at Surfest's women's contest on Thursday to end her hopes of a guaranteed spot on the Challenger Series (CS) as fellow Merewether surfer Amelie Bourke won through.

