Estuary shapes as perfect shelter from south-easterly conditions this weekend

By Simon Walker
March 24 2023 - 12:30am
FISH OF THE WEEK: Robert Gill wins the prize this week for this bonito - Bob's first - caught off Swansea recently using pillies.

With south-east winds and coastal showers predicted, estuary is looking like the option for anglers this weekend.

