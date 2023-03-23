With south-east winds and coastal showers predicted, estuary is looking like the option for anglers this weekend.
In the words of Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse, the offshore scene has been kind of 'barren' the last couple of days and SE showers won't make for comfort.
"We headed out last Saturday and there was not a lot of marlin," Jason said.
"We only got a couple of dolphin fish. Very barren.
"Guys were catching Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but they were gone by Saturday.
"Another Lake Mac Game Fishing Club boat that fished out of Port Stephens last weekend also struggled."
Reports from the Broken Bay Game Fishing Invitational tournament last weekend backed that up.
Not many marlin registered and probably the most notable catch a 30-plus kilogram yellowfin.
Congrats by the way to Lake Mac Game Fishing Club member Matt Smith, who won the Heaviest Shark category with a 200-plus kg tiger, as well as the Champion Boat Capture division.
Offshore, Jason reports the water temp on the FAD was 24 degrees and water colour very blue but lots of brown scum patches about.
"Whether that was ship ballast or something, I don't know," Jason said. "Water temp was nearly 23 at the back of Moon Island and out wide on the Shelf it was 26 degrees, so very warm."
Despite lack of marlin there's lots of surface action inshore.
"Bonito, cobia along the coast, a few good quality tailor mixed in with everything," Jason said.
"The tailor have been varying in size up to class fish in the 1.5kg range and better.
"Also a few trag and flathead, but no snapper on the inshore reefs.
"We'll need a reduction in water temps before we see more bottom fish action, and that should start to improve in coming weeks."
Beaches are producing tailor and quite a lot of school jew.
"Whiting are still biting, there's some nice bream about and flathead are pushing through the estuary system and moving out," Jason said.
Tailor and kingfish are the talk of the estuary this week.
"Heaps of kings at Swansea bridge, lots of juveniles at Moon Island, and a stack of fish also in the lake, mixed in with prolific schools of tailor," Jason said.
"Again the water temp of the lake has been super high in places - nudging 26 degrees. But that bridge area has been really productive for land-based anglers chasing kings.
"There's been a few mulloway too.
"Squire have been quiet and whiting are starting to taper off too, but we've had a great run of whiting over the last couple of months.
"Squid have been very patchy and I reckon it will be a couple of seasons before they rebound after getting rolled over last year by all that rain."
The consultation process for a proposed wind farm off the Hunter continued this week when Oceanex hosted an online meeting on Tuesday.
For Malcomb Poole, who is part of the Recreational Fishing Alliance of NSW, the process raised more questions than it answered.
"You had to be in the know to know it was actually on in order to book a place," Malcolm said.
"The attitude to questions was pretty blase except to say they're in the process of working out threats, risks and impacts.
"Bottom line is this issue is real for fishing people and consultation closes April 28.
"People need to get off social media and contact their local politicians to express their attitudes."
Local angler Roger Pricter had some feedback from National Parks this week about beach permits to Stockton Beach.
At the moment the only agent is Metro Williamtown near Lavis Lane, and the push is on to do the whole process online.
"We did have two Newcastle-based agents although they chose not to renew their agreements in January of this year," a National Parks spokesperson said.
"At present we are working to establish an online portal for the sale of beach vehicle permits for the Worimi Conservation Lands.
"This will allow you to purchase all permit types for access to Stockton beach from home or a mobile device.
"For customers that don't wish to purchase online there will also be a paper form that can be completed at any Service NSW centre.
"The new system will have additional functionality to make life easier in renewing expired passes etc.
"We hope this will be a much more convenient approach for visitors to he park and expect to launch the new system at the end of his year."
A reminder entries for the 2023 Club Marine Trailer Boat Fishing Tournament at Port Stephens close on Monday, March 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.