Undefeated Cooks Hill set for toughest test yet in NPL season

Cooks Hill coach Chris Zoricich believes his side, with a little more luck, could easily be three from three over the opening rounds of the NPL men's Northern NSW.
But after mass changes to the Cooks Hill roster from their debut NPL season, the former New Zealand skipper knows he can't complain about an unbeaten start to his tenure heading into their biggest test so far on Friday night against Broadmeadow at Magic Park.
Zoricich, who moved to the region to support his son Zac's shot at the A-League with Central Coast Mariners, inherited a squad decimated by the departure of coach David Tanchevski and long list of players to Lambton Jaffas.
Cooks Hill, who were ninth last season, filled the void with mostly fringe players from other clubs looking for a chance, as well as those remaining from the 2022 squad.
The new-look squad, hungry to prove a point, started the year with a 5-2 win over Lake Macquarie and draws with Adamstown (1-1) and Valentine (2-2).
A stoppage time equaliser from Rosebud cost them victory before they came back from 2-0 down to do the same to Valentine with a penalty last week.
Zoricich was happy with that fightback, especially given the absence of Daniel Minors, Lachlan Pasquale (unavailable), Liam Spurway (injured) and Jamie Byrnes (suspended).
"It was pleasing that we stuck with it and managed to get a point, and I thought we started well," Zoricich said of the Valentine clash.
"I thought we were the better team the first 20 minutes, then we got sucker punched twice, so we did well to come back.
"But with slightly different circumstances we could be on nine points, we should be really, but I can't complain.
"Three games in and unbeaten so far. We would have taken that at the start of the season for sure."
Byrnes and Spurway remain sidelined but Minors and Pasquale return for the clash with Broadmeadow.
"We've got a couple coming back in but we've got a tough couple of games coming up, so that will be a test," he said.
Magic beat Weston 2-0 but then lost 2-1 to Edgeworth before a stirring 3-2 derby victory away last Saturday over Newcastle Olympic.
Down to 10 men for almost an hour after the send off of key midfielder Keanu Moore, Magic scored the winner in stoppage time and now sit in a three-way tie for second spot with Edgeworth and Weston.
Moore is suspended this week, while James Cresnar is under an injury cloud.
On Saturday, Rosebud host New Lambton (2.30pm) at Adamstown Oval, Newcastle Olympic are on the road to Weston Park to face the in-form Bears (5pm) and Maitland welcome Valentine (6pm) to Cooks Square Park.
On Sunday at 2.30pm, Edgeworth host Lambton Jaffas at Jack McLaughlan Oval and leaders Charlestown Azzurri will chase a fourth win to start the season when they take on last-placed Lake Macquarie at Macquarie Field.
