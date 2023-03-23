An appeal by Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney's team to have their disqualifications from race one of the Newcastle 500 overturned has been dismissed.
The two Red Bull Ampol drivers were rubbed out of Supercars' season-opening race this month after stewards ruled their team had breached rules relating to how a cooling system was used in their cars.
Van Gisbergen won the race ahead of Feeney in second, but the teams of third and fourth-placed finishers, Cameron Waters and Chaz Mostert, both protested the Saturday race results and the Red Bull Ampol drivers were disqualified the next day.
Van Gisbergen hit back winning Sunday's race, but the disqualification stripped him of 150 points in the drivers' championship.
The official results for race one will stand, recognising Waters as the winner, Mostert in second and Brodie Kostecki in third.
Motorsport Australia, the body overseeing Sueprcars races, confirmed the appeal's dismissal but said a report from the hearing wouldn't be released until Friday.
"Motorsport Australia can confirm Triple Eight Race Engineering's appeal has been heard and dismissed and cars 97 and 88 are disqualified from race one of the Newcastle 500," it said in a statement.
"A full and substantiative decision paper will be published by close of business on Friday and posted on the Motorsport Australia website in full."
Van Gisbergen and Feeney's team, Triple Eight Race Engineering, said it was "disappointed" by the outcome but would move on.
"The team maintains our position that we were given an instruction allowing us to install the cooling boxes in a place that conferred no performance advantage at all, but respects the outcome delivered by the Supercars National Court of Appeal," it said.
"Our sole focus now shifts to the upcoming Melbourne 400 [SuperSprint], and the remainder of the 2023 Supercars Championship season."
Supercars resumes with the Melbourne SuperSprint on March 30-April 2.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
