The South Sydney players owe John Sattler a display worth every fibre of their being on Saturday night.
After all of the emotion generated by his death this week, all of the written and spoken tributes, it's now their responsibility to honour his memory with a performance for the ages against Manly.
Players like Sattler dug the well for the modern player.
It's eerie and fitting at the same time that the famous club's first game after the passing of one of its greatest heroes should be against the club in which he played his most famous game.
One of rugby league's most famous games as well, that 1970 grand final in which Manly forward John Bucknall smashed Sattler's jaw in three places with a vicious strike in the early minutes but the Rabbitohs captain somehow managed to stay on the field and lead his team to a 23-12 victory.
The world has changed enormously since then and so has the game.
These days, with the advanced duty of care for players, HIAs, multitude of TV camera angles and the bunker, even if the on-field match officials were to somehow miss such an incident the game would be stopped on the advice of the video referee and the matter addressed.
A player injured so badly would be taken off for good and the offender presumably sent off. Yes, even in a grand final.
But the thing is, it wouldn't happen, because those sort of wild illegalities have long since been drummed out of the game.
Satts, as he was universally known, knew how to handle himself and was a feared man on the field during what was arguably the most brutal era in the game.
Some days, in the 1960s and '70s, it was hit or be hit, before the game began to be cleaned up by massive suspensions handed down at the judiciary in the 1980s.
But, like I said, the world and the game have changed. Certainly better for the game. Not so sure about the world.
In the wake of Sattler's death, I worked out that I had witnessed his final game before he headed off to Brisbane to finish his career.
It was the minor semi-final in the 1972 finals series and the Rabbitohs were no longer quite the team that had won four grand finals in 1967-68 and 1970-71 and lost the 1969 decider to Balmain in the biggest upset in grand final history.
Eastern Suburbs - you remember Easts, before they became the Sydney City Roosters and finally Sydney Roosters - and Manly had begun poaching their star players.
I followed Souths as a kid and I remember, as a 13-year-old, catching the train on my own all the way from Chester Hill, in western Sydney, to Central on a Saturday in late August, walking to the SCG from there and sitting in the wonderful old Sheridan Stand to watch the game. Then heading home in the fast-arriving darkness. There's no way I would've let any of my kids do that on their own. Again, the world changed. Game changed too.
St George beat Souths 14-10. That marvellous era had ended right there and then. Manly, with a team that included ex-Rabbitoh stars John O'Neill and Ray Branighan, went on to beat Easts, with ex- Rabbitoh Ron Coote as captain, 19-14 in the grand final.
Souths were facing financial problems as well, the sort of issues that clubs playing in the NSW Rugby League increasingly faced and which led, in some cases, to joint ventures being formed during what became a battle for survival during the Super League war and immediately afterwards.
The Rabbitohs were kicked out of the competition by the newly-formed National Rugby League at the end of the 1999 season, but the club refused to accept its fate and successfully fought through the courts for readmission in 2002.
A lesser club might've simply copped that decision and walked away, but that was where the determination in the hearts and souls of Souths fans and the strength of the club's management led by then chairman George Piggins came into play.
Piggins and Sattler are the toughest players I've ever seen, but it couldn't just be in body - it had to be in mind as well. There wouldn't be a Souths in the NRL today without George, and fellow Rabbitohs greats led by Sattler gave him all the support he needed. The image of Sattler alongside Piggins at the head of the protest march through the streets of Sydney to Town Hill says everything that needs to be said about this great club.
Fortunately, Saturday night's game against Manly is a home game for Souths, so they have the freedom to mark Sattler's passing and celebrate his massive contribution to the club exactly as they would like.
The news Souths players will wear jerseys with a torn "half Rabbit" emblem, similar to the condition Sattler's was in at the end of that 1970 grand final, is just perfect. It's brilliant. It reflects pride as well as strength. It says you might be able to tear the Rabbitoh in two, but you still can't kill it.
Satts played it hard on the field. He had to - that's the way it was back then. He would adapt today. But off the field he was a gentleman and it is his great charm that has been celebrated more than anything this week.
Souths genuinely encourages its players to embrace the club's magnificent tradition. They will have prepared for the game against Manly in traditional fashion, but at the same time they will be acutely aware of the importance of the occasion.
Go well, Bunnies. Do the great man proud.
