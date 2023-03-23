Piggins and Sattler are the toughest players I've ever seen, but it couldn't just be in body - it had to be in mind as well. There wouldn't be a Souths in the NRL today without George, and fellow Rabbitohs greats led by Sattler gave him all the support he needed. The image of Sattler alongside Piggins at the head of the protest march through the streets of Sydney to Town Hill says everything that needs to be said about this great club.