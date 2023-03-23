THE future of a Maitland landmark is open for suggestions, with the city's council asking for ideas on what to do with the former administration centre in High Street's east end.
A report compiling the suggestions is expected to go to councillors mid-year to determine what will become of the site near the gallery, town hall and the regional sports complex.
Built in the 1980s, the staple of High Street is vacant after the council spent more than $45 million to develop a new office, the Maitland Administration Centre, for its staff.
A portion of that cost was spent on upgrades to Maitland Town Hall.
The old council worker hub offers 1500 square metres split across three floors, and the council argues there is "ample opportunity for several different types of potential reuse".
Maitland City Council general manager David Evans said the range of potential benefits from the site's future was broad, prompting the appeal for suggestions.
He said it was equally about determining the level of commercial interest as well as the expectations of ratepayers for what would happen next.
"We know there are some community members who have strong views about what we could do with the former administration building, and this is their chance to let us know what they think is perfect for this site," Mr Evans said.
"Whether it's a community group reactivating the site, a commercial endeavour, accommodation, hospitality or anything in between, we're keen to consider all options to make sure we get the best outcome for the Maitland community and the precinct."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
