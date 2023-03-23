Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland council administration centre: High Street landmark's future open to suggestion

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated March 23 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE future of a Maitland landmark is open for suggestions, with the city's council asking for ideas on what to do with the former administration centre in High Street's east end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.