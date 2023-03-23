Jackson Baker starts Surfest title defence with heat win

Jackson Baker's unexpected title defence at Surfest got off to a winning start on Thursday at Merewether despite a nervous opening.
The Merewether star was a late entry into the 5000-point qualifying series men's contest after arriving home on Saturday from the Portugal Pro, the third stop on the Championship Tour where he is ranked 27th. He needs good results at Bells Beach and Margaret River to make the top 22 and avoid the mid-season cut.
Baker last year became the first born-and-bred Newcastle winner of Surfest's men's contest but he was planning to skip this week's event.
"I felt like I was in that position to potentially be won and done," Baker said after his round of 64 heat win.
"But I flew into Sydney last Saturday and I was talking to Rossy [coach Mitch Ross] and my partner Em about it, and I thought, how am I going to be able to watch the contest I've grown up doing and be, I'm not going to do it?
"I'm home anyway, I'm still doing my same routine, training with Adam Trypas, so I'm just keeping it as normal as possible, and this is all preparation for Bells and getting that time in the rashie."
With fast, powerhouse turns on Thursday, Baker earned more time. His two-wave total of 11.93 (6.33 and 5.6) came after a shaky start in the one-to-four conditions. Thomas Carvalho (9.8) was second to also advance, while Daniel Farr (9.0) and 17-year-old Merewether trials winner Manning Gregory (5.23) were eliminated.
"I probably haven't surfed waves like these in a rashie for a while and it was hard to adapt," Baker said.
"I fell on my first few and it was weird, usually I shouldn't be nervous for this, but I think it's just being at home.
"I think 12 points is probably a great total out there. I expect to do more but I did well with the opportunities I had and it was cool to surf a heat with Manning. I've seen Manning grow up and he used to hassle me to pick him up early morning to take him down for a surf."
Another headline act, former world No.2 and 2020 Surfest winner Julian Wilson, came last in the next heat to bow out.
Earlier, Corlette's Mike Clayton-Brown had a costly loss. Sitting fifth on the regional qualifying series heading into the final event, Clayton-Brown was chasing a solid result to secure his top seven spot and place on the Challenger Series but he was last in his heat.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
