IT made its Supercars debut in Newcastle just weeks ago, but the Camaro's days are numbered.
Parent company Chevrolet announced on Thursday the final Camaros will roll off the assembly line in the US early next year as it discontinues the street car.
It comes on the heels of the sixth generation Camaro's debut in Supercars racing came in the Hunter, a first championship race for the model since 1984.
The manufacturer has said the vehicle will keep competing on the track, and that it is working with motorsport sanctioning bodies to keep the brand alive.
Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said the race series' partnership with motor company GM would continue, and the Camaro would stay in Supercars until the end of 2025.
"While today's General Motors (GM) news out of the U.S will have an impact on our racing product, we respect and acknowledge that change is sometimes inevitable," Howard said.
"Ever since Bruce McPhee and Barry Mulholland famously won in a Holden Monaro at Bathurst in 1968, GM has helped shaped the careers of some of Australia's and New Zealand's greatest drivers, including Peter Brock, Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup and most recently Shane van Gisbergen.
Global Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell said it was "difficult to overstate our gratitude to every customer, assembly line employee and race fan".
"While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story," he said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
