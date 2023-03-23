DEMOCRACY has a particular smell on election days - a mix of sausages sizzling, cakes fresh from the oven and the crisp tang of community spirit.
Grab that spare change on your way out the door to vote in Saturday's state election and support the local schools and charities setup with tasty treats at many Hunter polling booths.
That is the message from the volunteers manning the barbecues and the change drawer on the weekend.
"We usually get a huge crowd," Waratah Public School Parents and Citizens Association president Rachel Garner said.
IN OTHER ELECTION NEWS:
The school has opted for democracy sausages this year with a team of more than 20 teachers, parents and past and present students helping to cook up about 350 snags.
The school is raising money to upgrade sports facilities including resurfacing the basketball court.
"All the money goes directly back into the school community," she said.
"The additional support really makes a difference to the students. That bit of spare change for a sausage sandwich directly helps us to fund the best quality school experience for our kids."
With the election so close to Easter, many organisations will also be pounding the pavement to sell raffle tickets.
Check out the list of election booths with baked goods and sausage sizzles below. To add your stall to the list email news@newcastleherald.com.au
DEMOCRACY SLICE AND SAUSAGE LOCATIONS:
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.