Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle and the Hunter state election booths: where to get baked goods and a sausage on March 25

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Mills, canteen manager and Rachel Garner, P&C president, testing out the democracy sausages for their election BBQ at Waratah Public School. Picture by Simone De Peak

DEMOCRACY has a particular smell on election days - a mix of sausages sizzling, cakes fresh from the oven and the crisp tang of community spirit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.