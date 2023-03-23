When Vijaysree Kasi set out to move from her native India to study in Australia, she expected a long wait time for a visa and to struggle to find a job.
But arriving in Newcastle after a short wait for a visa, she managed to secure a job within 10 days.
"I thought maybe it's my destiny," she said.
The 26-year-old has moved to Lake Macquarie to study a Masters of Health Economics at the University of Newcastle.
She is part of a record cohort of 1200 international first year students enrolled at the university this year.
The new intake were welcomed at an event at the Newcastle Conservatorium of Music on Thursday, where a new International Student Ambassador Initiative was announced.
While Vijaysree has extended family in the local area to help her in a new city, that's not the case for all international students.
The ambassador initiative has been developed by the university and City of Newcastle to help international students settle in Newcastle and cultivate a culture of belonging.
The program is seeking members of the Newcastle community "who have a deep understanding of the benefits and challenges facing international students" for two new ambassador roles. Expressions of interest will open mid-2023.
University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said he was delighted to welcome back international students.
"The pandemic made it difficult with online and remote learning," he said. "We missed all of our students, but we're so pleased to have them back.
"This year, we have welcomed our university's largest cohort of commencing international students ever.
"They have helped bring our campuses to life with activity and have contributed to the culture and diversity of our communities.
"Our new International Student Ambassador roles initiative is one of the ways we're helping to ensure students get the opportunities to build meaningful connections and succeed in our region."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said international students were "an asset to the city's cultural fabric".
"City of Newcastle is partnering with University of Newcastle to help forge meaningful relationships with international students and set up the foundations for a life-long network of cultural exchange and collaboration," she said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
