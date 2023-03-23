Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University of Newcastle and City of Newcastle announce International Student Ambassador Initiative

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle international student Vijaysree Kasi has recently moved to the Hunter region. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

When Vijaysree Kasi set out to move from her native India to study in Australia, she expected a long wait time for a visa and to struggle to find a job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.