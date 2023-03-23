Newcastle Herald
Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos began smoking cannabis in high school, court hears

By Jack Gramenz
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:40pm
Milton Orkopoulos asked his wife to call his ministerial colleague in charge of police as he was taken into custody, an officer who arrested him says. File picture

Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos complained to a police chief inspector about "that female detective" investigating complaints against him as his career was "going up in smoke".

