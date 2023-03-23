Trainer Darren Elder with strong hand in Tomlin Memorial heats

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder will chase a Waratah final win at Menangle and heat victories in the Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial series at Newcastle on Friday night.
Elder has Outlook in gate two for the Waratah race, which she made with a second at Tamworth. She has four placings without winning in six goes for Elder.
"She's got good gate speed, so she should be handy," Elder said. "She's quick enough to probably cross down and lead, then we'll leave it up to [driver] Robbie [Morris] whether he holds it or hands up."
Three heats of the Tomlin series will be run and Elder has a strong hope in each.
Kiwi mare Margot will be on debut in Australia in heat one, where she has an awkward second-line draw. Van Gogh and Just Won More have gate two for heats two and three respectively.
"I think she's above average and we're pretty happy with how she's going," he said of Margot. "She's had two trials. She just got beat by Swell Time in the first, then it won. Then she went 55 just cruising."
"They are all good chances and Just Won More, we've been aiming him for this race," he said.
Elder had a win at Tamworth with Nightwatch Star on Thursday.
His son, Brad, drove five winners and trained three on the program.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
