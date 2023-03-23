Trainer Geoff Grimwood looks for finals win at The Gardens with Cyclone Shirley

Martins Creek trainer Geoff Grimwood believes a wide draw could help Cyclone Shirley in a 5th grade 1-3 wins series final (400m) at The Gardens on Friday.
Zipping Garth bitch Cyclone Shirley has won her past two starts, both over the 400m at The Gardens, out of boxes three and eight and she has the eight again.
"She's going all right but she's only a youngster and still learning," Grimwood said.
"She's coming along nice and I think she's well boxed out there. She wants to use a bit of the track anyway, so I don't think the eight will worry her.
"She's not a real quick beginner, so she's going to get a bit of room to move out there anyway.
"The fastest qualifier [Kiss Me Ollahm] is in box two so that will obviously be the dog to beat."
Grimwood also has high hopes with second-starter Kid Larry (box one) in the race one maiden (400m) after she was second on debut there last week.
"She had the eight last week and she's not a real lid-pinger, but she's still learning," he said. "Hopefully she gets luck from the one box. I was happy with her run last week. She was a bit tardy from the eight and couldn't get around them on the turn.
"She gave the leader probably five lengths and run it down to half a length, so it wasn't a bad run."
His other runner is Sir Jack in race five.
"He's a bit up and down and he lacks early speed, so he's been finding some trouble lately," he said.
"Hopefully he can just find his own way there."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
