Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Geoff Grimwood looks for finals win at The Gardens with Cyclone Shirley

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 24 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Geoff Grimwood looks for finals win at The Gardens with Cyclone Shirley

Martins Creek trainer Geoff Grimwood believes a wide draw could help Cyclone Shirley in a 5th grade 1-3 wins series final (400m) at The Gardens on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.