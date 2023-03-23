Two men refused bail, police seize 1kg of ice and $40,000 in cash

TWO men accused of transporting large quantities of methamphetamine between Sydney and Newcastle have been refused bail after organised crime squad detectives seized a kilogram of ice and more than $40,000 in cash in Hunter Street on Wednesday.
Kevin Song and Jae Son, both 30, have been charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime after an investigation by Strike Force Eurack detectives into the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine in the Hunter.
The pair appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday where they did not enter pleas and were refused bail until the matters return to court in May.
Detectives say they launched an investigation into the supply of ice in the Hunter earlier this year and after extensive inquiries arrested the two men in a carpark at Hunter Street, Newcastle about 1.10pm on Wednesday.
During a search of their vehicle, police say they found about one kilogram of methamphetamine and $37,500 cash.
Inside a hidden compartment, police allegedly found two mobile phones and another $4000 in cash.
The vehicle - a Honda Accord - was also seized, with all items to undergo further forensic examination.
"Police will allege the men travelled between Sydney and Newcastle to transport the prohibited drugs to the Hunter region," police said in a statement.
Investigations under Strike Force Eurack are ongoing.
MORE NEWCASTLE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.