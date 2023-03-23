Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two men refused bail, police seize 1kg of ice and $40,000 in cash

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO men accused of transporting large quantities of methamphetamine between Sydney and Newcastle have been refused bail after organised crime squad detectives seized a kilogram of ice and more than $40,000 in cash in Hunter Street on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.